Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for likening COVID protections to Holocaust

(JTA) – Marjorie Taylor Greene, the firebrand Georgia Republican congresswoman, toured the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and apologized for likening coronavirus protections to the Holocaust. “I have made a mistake and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now, and so I definitely want to own it. The horrors of the Holocaust are something that some people don’t even believe happened, and some people deny but there is no comparison to the Holocaust,” Greene said Monday, June 13 outside the Capitol after completing a private tour. “And there are words that I have said, remarks that I’ve made, that I know are offensive, and for that I want to apologize. Antisemitism is true hate, and I saw that today at the Holocaust Museum,” she added. “And I think it’s something that we should all remember and never forget. So I just wanted to come here today and say that I’m truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust, there’s no comparison. There never ever will be.”

Last month, Greene compared a supermarket’s decision to add a logo to the badges of vaccinated workers to the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear in Nazi-occupied Europe. Jewish organizations as well as Democrats and Republicans alike rebuked her for the comment, but she doubled down.

Main Photo: Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 14,2021. (Screenshot/WTXL/Facebook)