WH science advisor Eric Lander sworn in on Pirkei Avot from 1492

(JTA) – When Eric Lander was sworn in Wednesday,June 2 as the White House’s first-ever Cabinet-level science advisor, the geneticist also made Jewish history – by taking his oath of office on a 500-year-old copy of a Jewish text filled with ethical precepts. Lander chose a 1492 edition of Pirkei Avot from the Library of Congress’ holdings after searching for a swearing-in volume that reflected his Jewish and professional values.

The geneticist, who has taken leave from positions at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told Religion News Service that he had convened a family meeting to brainstorm books. The family homed in on the Jewish concept of tikkun olam, or “repairing the world.” That thought led Lander to the Mishnah, the text compiling early rabbinic discussions of how to apply Jewish law in everyday life. From there he landed on one section, Pirkei Avot, that contains a precept that he said reflects his personal and professional beliefs: “It’s not required that you complete the work, but neither may you refrain from it.”

The particular volume of Pirkei Avot that Lander identified was published in Naples in 1492, a time when Jews were finding refuge there after being kicked out of Spain during the Inquisition. “The world has experimented with intolerance, with the view that everybody has to think like I think, worship like I worship,” Lander told Religion News Service. “(But) the world experimented in 1492 with tolerance – with the idea that we would have a diversity of people and perspectives. I think the lessons of the 1492 era are lessons for today: coming together and making our diversity an incredible asset for this country going forward.”

Main Photo: Eric Lander with his family at his swearing-in ceremony with Vice President Kamala Harris, June 2, 2021. (Screenshot from YouTube)