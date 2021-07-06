Ethel Libby (Gillman) Adler, 98, of West Hartford, has died. She was the widow of Julian Adler. Born in Hartford, shewas the daughter of the late Samuel and Frances (Nemeroff) Gillman. She was a life-long member of Congregation Beth Israel. She is survived by her daughter Laura Valfer and her husband Gilbert; her along grandchildren, Karen and Daniel; her sister-in-law Evelyn Dvorin; and her extended family. Libby was also predeceased by her sisters-in-laws, Fay Rothman and Sylvia Platt.

