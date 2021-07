Robert J. Engelman, 88, of North Haven, died June 26. He was the widower of Sylvia Karas Engelman. Born in the Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late Maurice and Ruth Engelman. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his daughter Ellen Conboy of Virginia; his brother Richard Engelman; and his grandchildren, Matthew and Jeremey Conboy, and Rachael Engelman. He was also predeceased by his son Paul Engelman.