‘Fauda’ becomes first Israel TV show to be dubbed in Farsi

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Critically acclaimed Israeli TV series Fauda is about to mark another historical achievement by being dubbed into Farsi. The Farsi version of the show is slated to air on Manoto TV, an international Persian-language channel based in London. Manoto TV is available via six satellite signals in Iran, the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and West Asia and reaches about 25 million Farsi speakers worldwide. According to a BBC report, in 2008 Manoto TV reached 30 percent of households in Iran.Fauda, which means “chaos” in Arabic, became a global hit after its first season aired in Israel. The show, which has bilingual scripts in Hebrew and Arabic, has been praised internationally for its gritty realism and unsparing portrayal of undercover commandos who pose as Arabs to pursue terrorists in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The New York Times listed it as one of the best shows of 2017, while pro-Palestinian campaigners have criticized it as Israeli war propaganda. Considered to be the strongest TV brand exported by Israel. To date, it has aired in 190 countries through Netflix.