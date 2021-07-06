Obituaries Obituaries


FRANK

Ilene (Fay) Frank, 74, died June 25. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Sophie and Jerry Frank. She is survived by her sister Penny Borses and her husband Doug Borses, her nephew Michael Borses, and her cousin Francine Sandler.

