Ilene (Fay) Frank, 74, died June 25. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Sophie and Jerry Frank. She is survived by her sister Penny Borses and her husband Doug Borses, her nephew Michael Borses, and her cousin Francine Sandler.
SHARE
Ilene (Fay) Frank, 74, died June 25. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Sophie and Jerry Frank. She is survived by her sister Penny Borses and her husband Doug Borses, her nephew Michael Borses, and her cousin Francine Sandler.
Founded in 1929, the Jewish Ledger has been CT’s longest published independent Jewish newspaper. We’re working hard to keep it that way! Please support us in any way you can, so we can keep you well informed with local, national, and worldwide Jewish news.