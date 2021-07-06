Israeli Foreign Minister: Polish property restitution bill hints at antisemitism

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who on June 24 took a stringent position against a Polish bill to limit the restitution of property stolen from Polish Jews, continued to press the Polish government on Sunday, June 26, urging Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to “check the facts.” Morawiecki said on June 26 that as long as he was prime minister, Poland “would certainly not pay for the Germans’ crimes: not a zloty, not a euro, and not a dollar.” Lapid responded by pointing out that “millions of Jews were murdered on Polish soil and no legislation will wipe out their memory. We don’t care about the Polish money. This hints at antisemitism. … We are battling for the memory of the Holocaust victims, the pride of our people, and we will not allow any parliament to pass laws the purpose of which is to deny the Holocaust.”

Also on Sunday, Polish Ambassador to Israel Marek Magierowski received a summons to meet with the head of the Foreign Ministry’s political department, Alon Bar, over the Polish draft bill. Bar expressed Israel’s extreme disappointment that the legislation had passed the lower house and warned Magierowski that if it became law, it would have an adverse effect on Polish-Israeli relations. Bar told the Polish envoy that Israel’s objection to the bill had nothing to do with a debate over responsibility for the Holocaust, but was anchored in Poland’s responsibility to its former citizens whose property had been stolen. After the meeting, Magierowski tweeted that he had tried to “redress the misunderstandings” by explaining the Polish Code of Administrative Procedure to the Israeli public.

Chairman of the Claims Conference Gideon Taylor said his organization was “very disappointed” by the response of Polish officials, including Prime Minister Morawiecki, to the Jewish world’s response to the draft legislation. “As we have already told the Polish government, the draft bill deals with confiscations that were carried out by the communist authorities after the war and are not related to the terrible crimes the Germans perpetrated in Poland during the war,” said Taylor.

Main Photo: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, June 21, 2021. Flash90 / Olivier Fitoussi