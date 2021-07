Leslie Ann Jaiven, 66, of Newington, died June 25. Born in Stamford, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Zelinsky) and the late Leon Jaiven. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her nieces and nephew, Rebecca Jaiven and her husband Evan Daigle of Greenville SC), Matthew Jaiven of Miami, Fla., and Hannah Jaiven and her fiance Alex Petry of Hamilton, Mich. MI); her brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Kathy Jaiven of Holland, Mich.; and numerous cousins.