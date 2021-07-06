Harry H. Mark, 90, of North Haven, died June 14. He was the husband of Joan Ruth Lipton. He was the son of the late Ruth and Lothar Markiewitz. Born in Breslau, Germany and raised in Israel, with his siblings, Miriam and Gunther, he fought in the Israel’s War of Independence as a radio operator for Moshe Dayan. He was a member of Congregation Mishkan Israel. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Hayley Mark and Tami Mark; four grandchildren, Dylan, Alana, Gabriel, and Laina; and many nieces and nephews.