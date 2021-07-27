NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio raps Ben & Jerry’s, saying he’ll lay off Cherry Garcia

(JTA) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined critics of Ben & Jerry’s, saying July 20 that he “will not be eating any more Cherry Garcia for a while,” referring to a popular flavor of the ice cream brand. De Blasio’s remarks came a day after the Ben & Jerry’s parent company, Unilever, announced that it would not sell its ice cream in “occupied Palestinian territory.” De Blasio was responding at a morning news briefing to a question from a reporter who reminded him that he is . “BDS is a movement that will undermine peace in the Mideast. It’s as simple as that,” said the Democratic mayor. “You cannot have peace if you undermine the economic reality and create divisions. I just believe that’s absolutely the wrong approach and Ben and Jerry shouldn’t be doing that.” De Blasio also noted that Israel has a new government, with “a potential for a different path forward” — presumably one less hardline than the former government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

A number of New York-area retail outlets, including the Jewish-owned supermarket chain Morton Williams, said they would limit or halt sales of the ice cream.