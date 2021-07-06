Linda Allen (Stapelton) Reznikoff, 83, of Pittsburgh, Penn., formerly of Stamford, died June 21. She was the widow of the late Dr. Marvin Reznikoff. She was born in Cranston, R.I., the daughter of the late Byron and Doris (Hopkins) Stapelton. She is survived by her children, Melissa Hoch and her husband Jonathan of Stamford, and Victoria Crowley and her husband John of Pittsburgh, Penn.; her stepchildren, Anne Bratskeir and her husband Stan of Truro, Mass., Alex Reznikoff and his wife Carol of Ventura, Calif, and John Reznikoff of Wilton; her grandchildren, Lauren (Barry), Amy (Darryll), Nicholas (Paris) and Kate (Ben) Bratskeir, Elizabeth, Margaret, Helena, Charlie and Lucas Reznikoff, Brendan and Logan Kevan, Jack and Connor Hoch, and Maren, McKenna, and John Patrick Crowley; and three nieces. She was also predeceased by her sister, Joan Fenner Hall.

