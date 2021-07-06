William Leon Robin, 98, of Bloomfield, died June 21. He was the widower of Elaine Robin. Born and raised in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late Benjamin and Eva (Lozovitzky) Robin. He was a veteran of World War II. He and brother of Sheila Robin Russo and the late Rob Robin. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Bookbinder and her husband Steve, Ellen Robin and her husband Michael Katz, Beth Robin and her husband Peter Manuel, Deborah Robin and her husband Jack Horak; his former son-in-law, Sandy Isenstadt; his grandchildren, Sarah Bookbinder (Harold Park), Rachel Bookbinder, Maya Bookbinder (Jess Cuevas); Ivan Katz (Zoe Unruh), Asher Katz (Abbie Gabrielson), Jonah Katz, Sophie and Lili Manuel, Aaron Isenstadt (Jessie Papalia), and Anna Isenstadt; his great-grandchildren, Eve and Seth Park, and Zadie Katz; his sister Sheila Robin Russo. He was also predeceased by his brother Rob Robin.