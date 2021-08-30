Iranian ayatollah: ‘Jews are the greatest problem of Islam and humanity’

(MEMRI via JNS) According to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s representative in Iran’s Southern Khorasan Province, the Jews are humanity’s greatest problem. “Consider the most difficult problem for Islam and humanity as a whole. This is corroborated by documents. The most difficult problem has been the Jews. … They are more evil than Satan,” said Ayatollah Alireza Ebadi. In a public address aired on Iran’s Khorasan Jonoobi TV on May 7, Ebadi said that the Jews’ ultimate goal was to pillage the entire world. “They [Jews] have taken control of the world in a technical way. They give particular attention to military warfare, propaganda warfare and psychological warfare. They spread doubt and [wage] cultural warfare. This is how they can achieve their main goal of pillaging the world,” he said. Ebadi went on to state that “the Zionists” controlled France and appointed the U.S. president.

Main Photo: Ayatollah Alireza Ebadi is seen in a public address aired on May 7 | Screenshot: YouTube / MEMRI