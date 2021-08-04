Jewish Community Foundation Giving Circles announce grants to local non-profits

WEST HARTFORD – The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford’s giving circles, JewGood Hartford for young professionals, and the Lillian Fund for women, have awarded annual grants to two local nonprofits that help empower children, youth and families.

COMPASS Youth Collaborative of Hartford received a $10,000 grant from JewGood Hartford to support COMPASS Junior Peacebuilders, which serves youth ages 16 – 21 who are at high risk of perpetrating or becoming victims of violence due to a combination of social, economic, and environmental factors.

Klingberg Family Centers of New Britain received a $10,000 grant from the Lillian Fund to support Klingberg Children’s Advocacy Center, which helps children and youth who have experienced abuse. The program allows children to tell their traumatic experience once to one trained expert and receive the counseling and medical services they need to heal, instead of reliving their worst experiences by telling various authorities the details.

“When individuals come together to support causes they care about, they form a powerful giving community,” said Elana MacGilpin, development officer at the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford, in announcing the grants. “Our giving circles bring people together to learn more about issues impacting our community and to create positive change.”

A giving circle is a group of like-minded individuals who donate their time and money to a pooled fund. Each voting circle member has an equal vote in deciding which organizations will receive their grants.

The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford operates two giving circles, JewGood Hartford and the Lillian Fund. For more information about giving circles, contact Elana MacGilpin at emacgilpin@jcfhartford.org, or visit them at www.jcfhartford.org, or on FaceBook or Instagram.