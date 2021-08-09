Jewish Voice for Peace linked to anti-Israel ‘intifada rally’ in Brooklyn

(JNS) The anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) supported a pro-Palestinian rally in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend of July 23, where hundreds of protestors glorified uprisings against Israel. In an Instagram story by StopAntisemitism.org and later shared on Twitter, the New York chapter of JVP posted a photo from the rally on Saturday and thanked the Palestinian-led community organization Within Our Lifetime (WOL) for organizing the “powerful” demonstration. The rally was held in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn. Protesters waved Palestinian flags while chanting “Free Palestine,” and “We don’t want no two states, we want all of it.” Rally-goers marched behind three large banners that read “Globalize the intifada,” “Zionism is terrorism” and “We will free Palestine within our lifetime.” Other slogans included, “Mobilize the intifada” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

WOL said on its website that the need to “globalize the intifada comes from the urgent need to defend our lands, resist our oppressors and break free from the genocidal grip of U.S. imperialism and Zionism.” The organization said it has planned “actions every week” until Sept. 17.

