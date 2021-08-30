Man wearing kippah beaten by 10 attackers in Cologne, Germany

(JTA) — An 18-year-old Jewish man wearing a kippah in Cologne, Germany, was beaten by a group of 10 attackers in a public green space and taken to the hospital with a broken nose and cheekbone. Police arrested two suspects in what they are deeming an antisemitic hate crime. The attack was captured on police surveillance video on Friday, August 20. The suspects, ages 18 and 19, were released on Saturday on their own recognizance. There was no further information released about them.

Frankfurt Rabbi Avichai Apel, speaking for the board of the Orthodox Rabbinical Conference of Germany (ORD), told the Jewish weekly newspaper Juedische Allgemeine that the age of the suspects was particularly worrying. “Young people in schools, educational institutions or other public institutions must be taught more about Jewish life,” he said.

Germany’s commissioner on antisemitism, Felix Klein, told the German Press Agency, or dpa, on Monday, August 23 that he was “appalled by this horrific and cowardly attack.”

The victim left the hospital on Saturday.

Main Photo: (Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images)