Yale’s Matt Elkin named assistant coach of Maccabi Games’ Team USA Boys’ Basketball

NEW HAVEN – Matt Elkin of New Haven, has been named assistant coach of the Team USA Boys’ Basketball Team at the Maccabiah Games in Israel, which will take place July 2022. The Maccabiah Games, also known as the Jewish Olympics, are the third largest international multi-sport event in the world.

This will be Elkin’s first time participating in the Maccabiah Games. He is currently the director of operations for Yale University’s Men’s Basketball Team. Elkin is a member of the Jewish Coaches Association, National Association of Basketball Coaches, and Rising Coaches.

The first Maccabiah was held in in Ramat Gan in 1932 with 390 athletes from 18 countries taking part. Traditionally held every four years, by 2017 the Games had grown to include nearly 10,000 Jewish athletes from more than 75 countries competing in 40 sports, making it the third largest international multi-sport event in the world following only the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup. The Maccabi USA delegation to the 20th Maccabiah in the summer of 2017 numbered 1,131 members, the largest traveling delegation in the history of not just Jewish sporting events but all international multi-sport competitions.

A federally-recognized not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization , Maccabi USA seeks to enrich Jewish lives through athletic, cultural, and educational programs. MUSA is the official sponsor of the United States team to the World Maccabiah Games and the Pan American and European Maccabi Games, as well as a sponsor of the JCC Maccabi Games for teens in North America. As the official Maccabi representative in the United States, Maccabi USA supports Jewish athletic endeavors, enhanced by cultural and educational activities in the US, Israel and throughout the Diaspora.

