Avner Netanyahu, Bibi’s son, announces engagement

Avner Netanyahu, the younger son of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announced on Sunday that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Noy Bar. Bar, who is currently pursuing a master’s degree, serves as the spokesperson for Amichai Chikli, a Knesset member from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Yamina Party.

Bar and Netanyahu, both 26, have been dating for more than two and a half years. For the most part, they have kept their relationship out of the public eye. A source who knows the couple said that the two actually got engaged several weeks ago, but sought to keep it private for a while. They confirmed the news on Sunday with the traditional Instagram post of the ring.

Main Photo: Avner Netanyahu and betrothed Noy Bar. Source: Instagram.