93% of eastern Jerusalem Arabs prefer Israeli rule

(JNS) Some 93 percent of the Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem prefer living under Israeli rule, according to a new poll by the Palestine News Network. The survey offered the choice between ongoing Israeli rule of the city or a transfer of rule to the Palestinian Authority.

Of the 1,200 Arab residents queried, 1,116 said that they preferred the former. A total of 84 respondents answered that they would prefer the latter, although they also noted that they would refuse to give up their Israeli identity cards. Only five answered that they would prefer to carry P.A. identity cards.

Main Photo: Women shopping in the Muslim Quarter market in Jerusalem’s Old City on Feb. 9, 2015. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.