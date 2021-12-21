Hundreds rally against BBC’s anti-Jewish coverage

(JNS) As many as 250 Britons stood outside of the headquarters of the publicly funded British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London on Monday night, Dec. 6, to demand that it take accountability for anti-Jewish coverage on the network.

There, they chanted “BBC, where’s the proof? BBC, tell the truth” in response to an on-air report during a Chanukah about an attack on a bus full of Jewish teens in Central London. In its coverage of the event, according to Campaign Against Antisemitism, the BCC reported that racial slurs against Muslims were made by young riders.

“This incident is one of many in which the BBC has victim-blamed Jewish people for antisemitism, downplayed racism towards Jews, platformed anti-Semites and fueled antisemitism in Britain,” the group said in announcing the event.

“We don’t want to be here, but we have to be here because we have to say: ‘BBC news, stop blaming Jews,’ ” said Gideon Falter, chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, during the rally. “We see no evidence for the @BBC’s claim, which is a distraction from the real story, which is that Jewish teenagers were prevented by racist thugs from celebrating Chanukah.”

Main Photo: Demonstrators with the Campaign Against Antisemitism outside of BBC headquarters in London protesting a report made during Chanukah, Dec. 13, 2021. Twitter