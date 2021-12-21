NYC mayor-elect reschedules inauguration for Shabbat observers

(JNS) New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, moved the time of his swearing-in ceremony to accommodate supporters who observe Shabbat. The inauguration was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1, at noon, but will now take place in the evening after the end of the Jewish Sabbath, it was announced on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The mayor-elect received strong support from the Orthodox Jewish community, especially in Brooklyn, in the recent mayoral election. He was endorsed by one of two factions of the Satmar community in Williamsburg.

Adam also moved the location of the inauguration from the traditional City Hall in Manhattan to the iconic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. “It is symbolically impactful for me to be inaugurated as New York City’s 110th mayor in the heart of Flatbush on behalf of this working-class community and communities like it across the five boroughs, who have elected one of their own to lead our recovery,” said the outgoing Brooklyn borough president, who was born in Brooklyn’s Kings County and grew up in Queens. He added that “Kings Theatre has made so many wonderful memories over its storied history, and on Jan. 1st, we will make even more history there together.”

Adams will formally replace New York City’s current mayor, Bill de Blasio, at midnight on New Year’s Eve during a private ceremony.

Main Photo: New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams. Credit: Steve Sanchez Photos/Shutterstock.