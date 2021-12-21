Senate-approved defense bill includes millions for Israel

(JNS) The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act of fiscal year 2022, including collaboration provisions and authorized extra funding for projects with Israel. The annual NDAA—the final version of which had to be negotiated behind closed doors by members of the House and Senate Armed Services committee—passed last week in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the Senate vote, the bill got a bipartisan plurality of 88-11, with Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) originally voting for it, but then changing his vote to “no.”

AIPAC and other pro-Israel organizations congratulated the senators for passing the bill. The list of pro-Israel provisions includes the authorization of $500 million for U.S.-Israeli missile-defense cooperation, collaborating on systems such as the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow 3. Another provision authorizes $30 million for bilateral cyber cooperation found in the U.S.-Israel Cybersecurity Cooperation Enhancement Act, which was included as an amendment to the NDAA.

Provisions in the bill require Israel to spend the money in the United States, which keeps Americans and Israelis safe; “supports our economy; and creates American jobs,” AIPAC said in the tweet.

“A strong Israel makes America more secure. Today, Democrats and Republicans again came together to strengthen and expand the U.S.-Israel relationship,” said AIPAC.

Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), who has long argued for closer cooperation between the United State military and Israel in the face of the Iranian threat, also expressed support but added,

“It is unfortunate that this year’s bill does not expedite Israel’s request for KC-46 aerial refueling tankers or replenish precision-guided munitions, over 4,500 of which Israel expended during last spring’s conflict with Hamas. As Iran moves ever closer to nuclear breakout, Congress and the Biden administration should act without delay in providing Israel the means to defend itself.”

The NDAA also includes several amendments to prevent funds from being transferred to Iran or its proxies, and requires new reports on Iran’s military and support for terrorist groups. The NDAA does not actually allocate funds, but only authorizes their use. It will now be sent to the president, who is expected to sign it.

