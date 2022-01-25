ADL appoints Stacey Sobel new CT regional director

HAMDEN, Conn.—ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) on Jan. 21 announced the appointment of Stacey G. Sobel, an experienced leader in the nonprofit and Jewish communal fields as director of ADL’S Connecticut Regional Office.

For nearly a decade, Sobel was the executive director of Child Advocates of Connecticut, which serves the needs of abused and neglected children. As a volunteer, Sobel was president of Temple Israel of Westport and president of the Westport chapter of Hadassah. A lawyer by training, earlier in her career Sobel was in private practice and served in the General Counsel’s office of Continental Can Company. A native of New York’s, Sobel is a graduate of Lafayette College and received her law degree at Boston University.

“At a time when we are experiencing a dramatic rise in hate and antisemitic attacks, ADL’s mission to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and ensure justice and fair treatment to all has never been more important,” Sobel said. “I look forward to working together with dedicated lay leaders, staff and the national ADL organization, in the “good fight” against hate here in Connecticut.

In her new capacity, Sobel will oversee ADL’s education program delivery, community relations, fundraising, and advocacy initiatives across the Connecticut region.

“[Stacey] comes to us with a passion for ADL’s mission and with deep advocacy experience in the non-profit world,” said ADL Connecticut Regional Board Chair Suzanne Pinkes. “She has the skills, energy, integrity and compassion required to engage in the important work of ADL across the state. Our region has highly-dedicated staff, invested lay leadership, and a strong standing in the community, which I know Stacey will build upon in the years to come.”

Sobel succeeds Steve Ginsburg who led ADL’s Connecticut office for seven years.

Main Photo: Stacey Sobel