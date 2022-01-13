B'nai Mitzvah Jewish Life
/ January 13, 2022 / No Comment

B’Nai Mitzvah

ZOE KATZ, the daughter of Julie and Samuel Katz, celebrated her bat mitzvah on Jan. 8 at Congregation Beth El Keser Israel in New Haven.

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
B’nai Mitzvah
B’NAI MITZVAH
Torah Portion – Hukat

Leave Your Reply