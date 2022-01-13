Israeli population reaches 9,449,000 at start of 2022

(Israel21c via JNS) Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) estimates Israel’s population at 9,449,000 as of Dec. 31, 2021. Of that number, 6,982,000 are Jewish (73.9 percent of the total population), 1,995,000 are Arab (21.1 percent) and 472,000 identify as “other” (5 percent). Approximately 184,000 infants were born, 73.8 percent to Jewish mothers and 23.4 percent to Arab mothers in 2021. The most popular names for new babies (as of 2020) are David for Jewish boys and Tamar for and girls.

Overall, approximately 160,000 people were added to the Israeli population, an increase of 1.7 percent. Most of the increase (83 percent) was due to natural growth and the rest (17 percent) to the international migration balance. Some 25,000 new immigrants arrived in Israel during 2021–30 percent from Russia and 14.6 percent from France—as well as approximately 9,000 other migrants, including returning citizens. That number increased from 2020 when 20,000 immigrants arrived.

The CBS also estimated that 7,500 Israelis are residing abroad for more than a year.

Main Photo: Israeli Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (back row, seventh from the right) welcomes new immigrants from North America at Ben-Gurion International Airport, April 26, 2021. Credit: Nefesh B’Nefesh.