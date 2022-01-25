Jared Leto has a thick Israeli accent in teaser for series on WeWork founder

(JTA) – Fans (and critics) of Jared Leto’s Italian accent in “House of Gucci” have new material to work with in his portrayal of Adam Neumann, the Israeli founder of WeWork, in the soon-to-be-released Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed.” An official teaser video released on Wednesday, Jan. 19, shows a first glimpse into Leto’s interpretation of the native Hebrew speaker, as well as Neumann’s missteps in trying to guide the shared workspace company to going public. “This is what tomorrow looks like,” the Oscar winner insists at one point in the trailer. “Let there be lights and wide open spaces.”

The miniseries title is inspired by the Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.” Anne Hathaway will co-star as Rebekah Neumann, WeWork co-founder and Neumann’s wife.

Founded in 2010, WeWork was once one of the country’s hottest startups, valued at nearly $50 billion. But a Wall Street Journal article noted that after initially filing to go public in 2019, the company became “besieged with criticism over its governance, business model, and ability to turn a profit.” Neumann, whose love of partying, charisma and risk-taking was once seen as an asset for building WeWork, ultimately became a liability.

The first three episodes will be available on Apple TV+ starting March 18, with the additional five episodes airing weekly on Fridays through April 22.

Main Photo: Jared Leto stars as Adam Neumann in new Apple TV+ miniseries “WeCrashed.” (Apple TV+)