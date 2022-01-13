Jewish groups rally for victims of Bronx fire

(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — New York’s Jewish community is rallying for victims and first responders after the city’s deadliest fire in 30 years. Nineteen people, including nine children, were killed in the blaze in the Bronx, which raged through a 19-story high rise on East 181st Street, home to a large African immigrant community. In the hours after the fire, the Masbia network of kosher food pantries set up a relief tent near the scene of the tragedy, serving food to survivors and responders. Masbia also teamed up with Boro Park Shomrim, the Jewish neighborhood patrol in Brooklyn, to purchase and distribute emergency supplies, beverages and snacks. SAR Academy, the Jewish day school in Riverdale, announced it is is raising funds to help the victims. The Riverdale Jewish Center is also accepting monetary donations, and drop-off boxes will be available at the synagogue on 3700 Independence Ave.

UJA-Federation of New York tweeted, “Our hearts ache for the victims of this horrific tragedy and their loved ones. We’re in touch with government officials and our partner agencies in the Bronx to assist in any way possible.” The Jewish Community Relations Council of NY issued a statement, saying it is in “active discussion about how to best help the victims with this trauma.”

Main Photo: A volunteer, left, distributes hot soup at a distribution tent set up by the Masbia kosher pantry network near the scene of a deadly fire in the Bronx, Jan. 10, 2022. The fire, which claimed 19 lives, is the city’s deadliest in 30 years. (Courtesy Masbia)