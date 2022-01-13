Lapid and Macron talk about return to Iran deal, among other topics

(JNS) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid talked with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday evening, specifically discussing the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna surrounding a possible return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry. “The conversation dealt with regional challenges, the nuclear talks and Israel’s demand to put pressure on Iran,” the ministry said in a statement. Their conversation builds on Lapid’s visit to Paris on Nov. 30, in which the Israeli foreign minister said that only a credible military threat would stop Iran from continuing its race to a nuclear weapon. The two also discussed relations between Israel and the European Union, with Lapid congratulating Macron on France’s assumption of the presidency of the Council of the European Union, the statement said. Lapid stressed the importance of strengthening ties between Israel and the E.U. Macron said he remains committed to Israel’s security and places importance on the relationship between the two countries.

Main Photo: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Nov. 30, 2021. Source: Twitter.