Bennett lauds Egyptian President El-Sisi’s gesture to Israeli energy minister

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Israeli lawmakers and officials praised Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi on Monday, Feb. 14, after he gave Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar a special welcome at a major regional gas conference in Cairo. After entering the hall and greeting the attendees, the Egyptian leader put down his microphone and crossed the room to greet and exchange a few words with Elharrar, according to Channel 12 news. Elharrar, who uses a wheelchair, is the first Israeli lawmaker to attend EGYPS, the Egyptian Petroleum Show, considered to be the leading regional conference of its type. The annual exhibition and conference is attended by thousands of politicians and businesspeople from the Middle East and North Africa. Responding to a video of the event posted on Twitter by Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sisi’s act had “touched us all.”

Addressing the participants, Elharrar said, “The Israeli energy economy is a bridge for establishing ties with the countries of the region. I am glad to have the opportunity to represent the State of Israel in this important and diverse forum, in the hope that it is another step toward increasing the circle of peace.”

Main Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sept. 13, 2021. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.