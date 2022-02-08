Jewish ‘IfNotNow’ co-founder wins on ‘Jeopardy!’

(JTA) – Activists on the Jewish left celebrated over the weekend as Emma Saltzberg, a Jewish activist who helped co-found the Jewish anti-occupation group IfNotNow, extended a “Jeopardy!” winning streak that has some comparing her to the game show’s most successful contestants. At press time, Saltzberg had taken the lead for three episodes in a row and currently has a total of $54,199 in prize money. Saltzberg, a consultant who lives in Brooklyn, is a senior fellow at Data for Progress, a progressive think tank, according to her Twitter bio.

Several progressive Jewish organizations celebrated Saltzberg’s wins on social media Saturday. “We’re so proud of @EmmaSaltzberg, one of our movement co-founders, who is officially a two-time winner of @Jeopardy! Some good news in these dark times,” a statement released by IfNotNow read. Jews for Racial & Economic Justice, a social justice organization based in Brooklyn, even broke with its usual policy of refraining from posting to social media on Shabbat to celebrate Saltzberg. The left-wing magazine Jewish Currents also celebrated Saltzberg, who has contributed to the magazine.

Saltzberg’s streak comes amid a string of notable Jewish appearances on the beloved game show. Recently, the show devoted an entire category to Yiddish theater, and cholent, the slow-cooked Shabbat stew, was featured in a clue near the beginning of the season. And Mayim Bilalik, the Jewish actor who is sharing hosting duties while the show seeks a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trek, this week is hosting the show’s college tournament.

Main Photo: Emma Saltzberg has won on three episodes of ‘Jeopardy!’ in a row. (Screenshot from YouTube)