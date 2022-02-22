Kentucky police investigate shots fired near mayoral candidate

(JNS) Police in Louisville, Ky., have arrested a man they believe fired multiple shots at a local mayoral candidate on Monday morning, Feb. 14. Craig Greenberg, who is Jewish, was in his campaign headquarters at the time of the attack. He was uninjured in the shooting, according to the statement by the Louisville Metro Police Department. “A person of interest matching the suspect description was identified and taken into custody shortly after the incident,” police said in a statement.

Main Photo: Kentucky mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. Craig Greenberg/Twitter