Sheba Medical Center ranks No. 10 on Newsweek top hospital list

(JNS) Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer has made Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals” list for the fourth year in a row. This year, it maintained its previous slot at No. 10. The list’s compilation was based on an international online survey that included more than 80,000 doctors, hospital managers and healthcare professionals; surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals; and key medical-performance indicators, including patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.

Sheba is Israel’s largest medical facility, located in the Center of the country. Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center made the top 100, coming in at No. 96.

“We hope this [study] will be useful not only to patients and families seeking the best care for themselves and loved ones, but also to hospitals as they benchmark themselves against their peers during a period of unprecedented change,” said Newsweek global editor-in-chief Nancy Cooper. “

“We continue to be global leaders in innovation, research and humanitarian outreach. And we aspire to transform the future of healthcare in Israel and around the globe,” said Sheba director-general Professor Yitshak Kreiss about the ranking.

Cooper said that the world’s hospitals have been on the front line in medicine since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago, which experts said has meant adapting to new and existing challenges and “improvising on the fly.”

The World’s Best Hospitals 2022 list included 2,200 hospitals from 27 countries; 21 countries are represented in the top 150.

Main Photo: Sheba Medical Center staff in the hospital’s coronavirus isolation ward, in Ramat Gan, Israel, July 20, 2020. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/Flash90.