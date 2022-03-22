Surfside, Fla., elects its first Orthodox Jewish mayor

(JNS) Shlomo Danziger was elected on Tuesday, March 15, to be the first Orthodox Jewish mayor of Surfside, Fla. Danziger, 42, beat two incumbents–Mayor Charles Burkett by 33 votes and Vice Mayor Tina Paul by 23 votes–and garnered about 35 percent of the total votes in the mayoral race, reported Local10.com. The businessman, father of five and native of Brooklyn, N.Y., moved to Surfside in 2010. He ran for a commission seat in 2020 but was unsuccessful. In fact, seemed surprised by his election victory on Tuesday and told The Miami Herald: “We got much higher than we thought we were going to get.” The swearing-in ceremony took place on Wednesday.

Main Photo: Shlomo Danziger, Photo / Twitter