Tel Aviv, Dubai hold joint online seminar, partner on women’s health

(JNS) Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer and Medcare Women & Children Hospital in Dubai hosted a first-ever joint educational online seminar on Thursday to enhance learning on women’s care. The event, which attracted medical professionals from across the region, was focused on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. “Health care is an industry that depends on people all working together to deliver the best possible outcome for patients,” said Dr. Shanila Laiju, group CEO of Medcare Hospital & Medical Centres. “Through this collaboration model between medical practitioners from different countries, we will continue to provide advanced health-care services to our patients at Medcare Women & Children Hospital.”

Since the signing of the Abraham Accords in September 2020, Sheba has been stepping up collaborations in both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with a special focus on medical education, according to Yoel Har-Even, director of Sheba Global.

Last April, Sheba signed an agreement with Al Tadawi Healthcare group to provide treatment to diabetics in Dubai through the hospital’s “Sheba BEYOND” telemedicine program. The hospital also signed a deal with the UAE’s APEX National Investment to promote a range of health-care solutions in the region.

Main Photo: Medcare Women & Children Hospital in Dubai. Source: Screenshot.