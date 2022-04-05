Israeli companies at NASDAQ tout lab-grown meat

(New York Jewish Week) – An Israeli biotech company and an Israeli food giant rang the bell at NASDAQ Monday, March 28, celebrating their partnership to produce lab-grown meat, fish and dairy. Pluristem Therapeutics and Tnuva joined the race to create meat and dairy products from animal cells, using technology they say is more sustainable than natural methods and hoping to meet the demand for cruelty-free alternatives.

Tnuva is investing $7.5 million in the partnership, called NewCo, with an option to invest up to an additional $7.5 million over a year-long period. Pluristem CEO Yaky Yanay called the initial product “cultured meat” and said it is grown from real meat cells, tissue, fat and muscle. “We’re not talking about a substitute,” Yanay told the New York Jewish Week. “We will be able to provide a product that will be healthy and eventually affordable.”

Tnuva Chairman Haim Gavrieli said that what is important to the product is the taste, the texture, the sensory feelings and “of course, the price.” “All around the world, there is a concern about food security,” Gavrieli said. “I think that this kind of collaboration will solve part of this problem in the next five to 10 years.”

Other Israeli companies are also trying to bring cultured meat to market. Future Meat recently raised $347 million to launch a production facility in the U.S., and Aleph Farms has unveiled “cultivated” steak and ribeye.

Yanay, a vegetarian of 25 years, said, “As a Jewish person and as an Israeli, we need to make this world a better one. What we are doing will contribute to that,” Yanay said, adding, “I’m waiting to see and eat the first burger coming from our labs. Yanay said they have had discussions with rabbis and are expecting the product to be certified as kosher and pareve – that is, neither meat nor dairy according to kosher rules.

Pluristem is a publicly traded on NASDAQ as well as the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Its muscle regeneration technology is already being used in hospitals around the world.

Main Photo: Pluristem and Tnuva celebrated their partnership at NASDAQ in New York on Monday. (Courtesy of Nasdaq, inc.)