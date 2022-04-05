Jewish Democrats defend Rep. Andy Levin against anti-Israel accusations

(JNS) Former Connecticut Representative Sam Gejdenson is among 11current and former Jewish Democratic representatives who have stepped in to defend Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) against anti-Israel accusations from pro-Israel organizations such as AIPAC as he battles another incumbent for re-election. In a letter published by The Forward, the 11 letter-signers said, “It is fair to disagree on and debate policy approaches. But it is out of bounds to malign the only Jewish candidate in this race by impugning Andy’s love for the State of Israel or his community bona fides, which run strong and run deep,” the letter stated.

The writers were referring to a recent email to pro-Israel donors by former AIPAC president David Victor, in which he called the race to defeat the Jewish Congressman “a rare opportunity to defeat arguably the most corrosive member of Congress to the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

Levin is in a tight primary race against Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) in an incumbent-against-incumbent Democratic primary to represent Michigan’s 11th Congressional District after a district consolidation by Michigan’s independent redistricting committee.

The district is mostly made up of Oakland County, home to Michigan’s largest Jewish population. Stevens, who is not Jewish, has been endorsed by traditional groups like AIPAC, Democratic Majority for Israel and Pro-Israel America.

Levin, the son of longtime former Rep. Sander Levin (D-Mich.) and nephew of former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), has often voted with members group of progressive Democrats known as “The Squad,” who are critical of Israel, if not outright anti-Israel as shown by their comments and voting records. He has authored a bill that would put conditions on U.S. aid to Israel, especially military aid, though broke with certain “Squad” members in supporting supplemental funding for Iron Dome. Levin is supported by left-wing groups like J Street and Americans for Peace Now.

In addition to Gejdeson, the signees of the letter included Reps. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.), Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), in addition to former Congress members Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), and Reps. Barney Frank (D-Mass.), Paul Hodes (D-N.H.), and Mel Levine (D-Calif.).

Main Photo: U.S. Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.). Source: Andy Levin/Facebook.