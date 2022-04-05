CT News
The Jewish Federation of Central Mass. makes an IMPACT!

The Jewish Federation of Central Mass. (JFCM) has become an ongoing supporter of Friends of the IDF’s IMPACT! Scholarship Program. FIDF founded the IMPACT! Scholarship Program in 2002, granting four-year college scholarships based on merit and need to former combat soldiers. Every year, thousands of IDF veterans from low socio-economic backgrounds are unable to take the next step to higher education. Donors commit to sponsoring four full years of education for a student and in turn, receive personal updates on their lives and academic pursuits. 

This year the JFCM funded an IMPACT! Scholarship for Yuval, a 24-year-old IDF veteran. “Your Impact Scholarship allows me peace of mind during the studies. I can concentrate, invest, and succeed in my studies,” she said in a recent ‘thank you’ letter to the JFCM.

For information about the IMPACT! scholarship program, call the FIDF’s New England Region office at (617) 559-3600.

