Stamford day school joins 40,000 marchers at NY’s Celebrate Israel parade

By Julia Gergely and Judie Jacobson

(New York Jewish Week) – Students and families of Bi-Cultural Hebrew Academy of Stamford were among thousands gathered on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday, May 22, to show their support for Israel at New York City’s annual and iconic Celebrate Israel Parade.

The parade, which touts itself as the world’s largest expression of solidarity with the Jewish state outside of Israel, has been held every year on the first Sunday in June since 1965, save 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. This year, events were pushed up a few weeks in order to not conflict with Shavuot, which begins this year on the evening of Saturday, June 4.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul shows her support for Israel as she marches in the parade.

The theme of this year’s parade, which was organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, was “Together Again.” “We saw an incredible outpouring of love and support for Israel along Fifth Avenue,” said CEO Gideon Taylor of the 40,000 marchers. “Jews of all denominations, as well as people from different religious faiths and backgrounds, stood united, bringing a wider New York community together than ever before in the largest Jewish diaspora community in the world. That’s what the JCRC-NY Celebrate Israel Parade is all about.”

The jubilant parade featured a plethora of spirited Zionist youth groups and Jewish day schools, as well as festive street performers and marching bands. A handful of pro-Palestinian protestors were on hand, waving Palestinian flags and shouting anti-Israel slogans, but the mood remained joyful and the atmosphere peaceful. Though it was s, it was clear that many in and along the route enjoyed celebrating Israel on a sunny day in the city with family and friends.

Main Photo: Bi-Cultural Hebrew Academy of Connecticut was the only Connecticut-based organization to march in the parade.