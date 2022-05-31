Volodymyr Zelensky, Mila Kunis, Zoë Kravitz among Jews on Time 100 list

By Jackie Hajdenberg

(JTA) – Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s Jewish president who has been leading his country during the Russian invasion that began in late February, has been named to Time magazine’s annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Zelensky was listed in the “leaders” category, and his entry was written by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Several Jewish entertainers also made the list released on Monday, including another with Ukrainian heritage: actress Mila Kunis, who immigrated from Chernivtsi to the United States at age 7 and launched a campaign that has raised over $36 million for Ukrainian refugee aid efforts. Other actors like Andrew Garfield, Sarah Jessica Parker and Zoë Kravitz were included, as well as “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, who was just announced to be leaving after seven years on the show.

Taika Waititi, the Māori-Jewish director from New Zealand of “JoJo Rabbit” fame, had his entry written up by Jewish actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. In “JoJo Rabbit,” a Hitler Youth member finds out his mother (played by Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic.

Andy Jassy, who became CEO of Amazon last year, was named in the “titans” category.

Main Photo: Zoë Kravitz, left, Volodymyr Zelensky, center, and Mila Kunis, right all were all included on Time magazine’s annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people. (Cindy Ord/Irina Yakovleva/TASS/David Livingston/Getty Images)