Mosaic United opens summer-camp fund for Ukrainian Jewish refugees

(JNS) Mosaic United is issuing a request for proposals to sponsor summer-camp experiences for Ukrainian Jewish refugees, offering up to $1 million in funding.

An estimated 50,000 Jews have been displaced since the start of the war in Ukraine, most of whom have decided to remain in Europe. To provide them with a safe and meaningful Jewish experience, Mosaic United is soliciting proposals from qualified organizations to sponsor the participation of Jewish refugees. Proposals can be submitted for day and overnight camps for children, family camps lasting one to two weeks, and Shabbatons for any age group. Due to the urgent nature of the need, full funding is being provided; no matching funds are required. Organizations can propose experiences designed exclusively for refugees or experiences that integrate refugees with other Jewish campers. Qualifying organizations will receive funding and support.