WHAT’S HAPPENING

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Avon, CT— “Speaking of Jewish” with keynote speaker Kivi Bernhard, author of Leopardology: The Hunt for Profit in a Tough Global Economy, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at a private home in Avon, CT; address provided upon registration. Hosted by the Jewish will discuss how to live out our Jewish values in the workplace. Attendees will receive a copy of his book, which he will sign at the conclusion of the program. Attendees must be fully vaccinated and should bring masks for indoor needs (washroom, etc.). Kosher hors d’oeuvres, drinks, dessert. Presented by Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford $36/person (not tax deductible)

Springfield, MA. – FREE Day at Springfield JCC; Visitors can enjoy a free massage, climb a rock wall, take a pop-up fitness class, enjoy snacks, swimming, saunas, local vendors, and more at the Springfield JCC, 1160 Dickinson St.; 5:30 a.m. – 12 noon ,and from 3 – 8 p.m. (The J will be closed from noon – 3 p.m.) The Youth Recreation team will facilitate activities for children 5+ so that the whole family can enjoy everything the J has to offer! Fitness instructors from the Springfield JCC and Mandell JCC of Greater Hartford will teach additional, exclusive pop-up fitness classes. Information: visit SpringfieldJCC.org or call (413) 739-4715.

Stamford, CT — “An Evening of Gratitude and Thanks,” a dessert reception to hear from community members who have visited the bordering countries of Ukraine and have volunteered to help, and to thank United Jewish Federation for successfully raising over $375,000 to aid the Jewish community of Ukraine; 7:30 p.m. at Temple Beth-El, 301 Roxbury Rd (held outside in a tent) hosted by United Jewish Federation of of Greater Stamford, New Canaan and Darien. RSVP ujf.org/thankyou.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

West Hartford, CT — “Circumcision and Survival: New Approaches to Gender and the Holocaust,” a 3-session mini course with Prof. Jay Geller of Vanderbilt University, co-sponsored by UConn Center for Judaic Studies, Hartford International University for Religion and Peace, the Mandell JCC, the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford, and Voices of Hope. Held at the Mandell JCC, 335 Bloomfield Ave. To register, email judaicstudies@uconn.edu FREE. (Also held on June 15 & 29)

MONDAY, JUNE 20 – FRIDAY, JUNE 24

West Hartford, CT—JTConnect, a program for Hartford area Jewish teens, will host the group’s Second Annual Summer of Service, June 20 – 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The week-long program is geared towards incoming 7th-10th graders who want a meaningful and social Jewish experience. The day will start with teens working on service projects with local organizations that serve people and communities in need. After their morning of work, the teens will enjoy an afternoon of interactive actives, such as navigating a high ropes course, playing bubble soccer and kayaking on the Connecticut River.

Cost: $200 ($160 if registered by May 1). Financial aid is available; no teen is turned away owing to a lack of funds. Drop-off and pick-up from Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford For information: jtconnect.org/SOS or contact cara@jtconnect.org.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

Springfield, MA – Springfield JCC Annual Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 1160 Dickinson St., Contact: bnadler@springfieldjcc.org or (413) 739-4715

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Southbury, CT— Jewish Young Leadership Mix & Mingle; 7 p.m.; The Jewish Federation Western CT invite young Jews to attend a reception at Federation, 444 Main St. North for light appetizers, drinks and desserts. Dietary laws observed. RSVP by June 21 to Cathy Conti, cconti@jfed.net, (203) 405-7009.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Greenwich, CT— PJ Library Family Fun Day; 3 – 4:30 p.m.; An afternoon of food, friends and fun. Ice cream truck, comedy and bubble show by Mr. Bungles, animals and face painting. Hosted by UJA-JCC of Greenwich, One Holly Hill Lane. Information: ujajcc.org. $36/family

West Chesterfield, MA — PJ Library visits Hilltown Sled Dogs, 10 a.m. – 12 noon. Explore nature andlearn about sled dogs and about Jewish teachings concerning being kind to animals, includes a Yard Tour, Hike with a Husky, Playtime in the Pens and demonstration of mushing; For more information, including fee, contact ebarber@springfieldjcc.org or (646) 391-3553; RSVP by June 24.

Worcester, MA – Shir Joy Chorus’ Virtual final concert of 2022, with several selections from Ukrainian composers, 7 p.m. Information: Shirjoychorus.com

MONDAY, JUNE 27

Longmeadow, MA – 41st Annual Frankel Kinsler Classic Day of Tournaments, fundraiser for JGS Lifecare, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., 8 p.m. at Twin Hills Country Club, 700 Wolf Swamp Road. Enjoy fun, food and friendship to support the care of the community’s elders. Register online and receive the virtual link: https://jgslifecare.org/ways-to-give/frankel-kinsler-classic-day-of-tournaments/ For more information, call (413) 567-3949, ext. 3533 or email shalpern@jgslifecare.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

West Hartford, CT— “Circumcision and Survival: New Approaches to Gender and the Holocaust,” a 3-session mini course with Prof. Jay Geller of Vanderbilt University, co-sponsored by UConn Center for Judaic Studies, Hartford International University for Religion and Peace, the Mandell JCC, the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford, and Voices of Hope. Held at the Mandell JCC, 335 Bloomfield Ave. To register, email judaicstudies@uconn.edu FREE. (Also held on June 15 & 22)