News from the Jewish Federation of Central Mass.

Any decisions impacting policy toward Iran should be viewed in the context of Iran’s overarching efforts since the 1979 Islamic Revolution to become a regional hegemon. Since the time the Ayatollah took power in Iran, the regime has sought regional ascendancy and influence. Iran has attempted this by funding proxy militias throughout the Middle East, it has played a major role in destabilizing Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, and it has funded global terrorism aimed at Israelis and the West. And as part of its desire to gain power it has attempted, among other things, acquiring nuclear weapons technology. Because Iran has engaged in a regional power grab while behaving as a rogue terrorist state, the international community has worked to reign in their nuclear efforts—and Iran’s reaction has been to subvert the international inspectorate of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Over the years, Iran has been caught lying and cheating and has developed undeclared and secret facilities built to enrich uranium—not merely to the levels needed for civilian use (in a country flowing with natural energy resources) but to weapons-grade level.

Several years have passed since the US, at the direction of the Trump administration, exited the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action “Iran Nuclear Deal”, over this time we have had more flexibility to respond to Iranian actions and have reactivated sanctions. We can also say, however, that America and her partners are quickly running out of time to stop Iran from achieving nuclear break-out. In the time that has passed since the US exited the deal, Iran has rapidly increased the production of refined uranium, they have strengthened their facilities and have better protected them from military strikes all while they continue to engage in terror funding. Negotiators have been meeting with Iranian officials for many months working to strike a new deal that would curtail Iran’s nuclear capabilities in return for the removal of sanctions. So far there are no results to show for these meetings. While negotiators in the West are desperately seeking a diplomatic solution, Israel and regional foes of Iran like Saudi Arabia are watching closely- preparing for a much more dangerous road ahead. It is incumbent upon all the leaders involved in this process to take the threats posed by Iran very seriously and to recognize Iran for what it is, a rogue state.

On June 23, our local LIFE & LEGACYTM Donors were invited to watch a live Legacy Donor Appreciation Event via Zoom featuring Rabbi Steve Leder, discussing his book For You When I Am Gone: Twelve Essential Questions to Tell a Life Story.

Rabbi Leder offered inspiring insights encouraging each of us to examine our life and put into words what we hope our loved ones know and understand about us. His most powerful message is “Don’t wait. Don’t withhold your final blessing until you can no longer bestow it. Don’t wait to tell your story.”

A link to the recording of the presentation was sent to all our legacy donors. Anyone else interested in viewing the recording may email legacy@jfcm.org. Copies of the book can be purchased from your favorite local book seller and from www.steveleder.com.

We also hope that you will take the opportunity to share your story with loved ones, and use the questions posed by Rabbi Leder in the book. Creating an Ethical Will is an easy and meaningful gift to leave your loved ones. Rabbi Leder’s newest book is a step-by-step guide.