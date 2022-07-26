Hamas TV children’s show: ‘Defend Jerusalem until ‘our last drop of blood’

(JNS) A children’s show aired this month on Al-Aqsa TV in the Gaza Strip, and it included incitement to violence against Jews. According to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the episode of “Pioneers of Tomorrow” on the Hamas television station showed a little girl saying that the Jews must not be allowed to destroy the Al-Aqsa mosque. A young boy said that Muslims should follow Islamic law and that the land would be liberated from Israel.

“If we would abide by the shari’a and adhere to Islam, and if we would be one nation and we would pray the fajr [‘dawn’] prayers in the mosque, then Palestine would surely be liberated, right?” asked the boy.

The man answered, “Of course. Firstly, we must obey Allah, and we must pray in the mosque. And we must return to Allah and pray, right?”

The boy answered, “Right.” And the man said, “And we must wage jihad.”

The boy also said that they will stay until “our last drop of blood.”

He also falsely claimed that the Jewish Temple never stood in Jerusalem. “They want to build the false Solomon’s Temple, as you said. I want to stress that this is not true. It never existed, and it will never be built, as long as we, Palestine, and the Al-Aqsa mosque are here.”

MAIN PHOTO: In an episode of “Pioneers of Tomorrow,” a children’s show aired on Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV in the Gaza Strip where a man dressed in a puppet costume spoke about Jerusalem and how Jews were supposedly never there, July 15, 2022. (MEMRI)