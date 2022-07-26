International flights from Eilat’s Ramon Airport to start in August

(JNS) International flights from Eilat’s Ramon Airport will begin in August, the Israel Airports Authority and the Eilat Municipality announced on Tuesday.

Arkia Airlines will operate two weekly flights from the airport to Georgia and Cyprus, according to Ynet.

“This summer Eilat’s airport will start to serve its purpose as an international airport. After a short break due to COVID, flights abroad will be renewed,” said an Eilat Municipality official, according to the report.

Eilat Mayor Eli Lankri said, “I believe more airlines will follow after Arkia, like El Al and Israir. International flights from Eilat are big news, for Eilat and Israel.”

MAIN PHOTO: The Ramon International Airport, named in memory of Ilan and Asaf Ramon, near Eilat in southern Israel, Jan. 21, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)