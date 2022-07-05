Rhoda Kramer Kamens, age 92, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 after a brief illness. Rhoda was born in New Haven on November 20, 1929, a daughter of the late Mary (Chatzek) and Solomon Kramer. She graduated from Hillhouse High School and from Larsen College (Quinnipiac University) with an Associate’s Degree. In 1949, after marrying the love of her life, Edward N. Kamens, she moved permanently to Bridgeport. Rhoda was a woman of multiple and varied interests including reading, crossword puzzles, collecting antiques, watching a “good” vintage movie, knitting, needlepoint, and her favorite, playing the piano. She was predeceased by her son Robert Kamens and her sister Eileen Krasnow. She is survived by daughter Jody Ceraso (Michael); granddaughter Melissa Karp (Hayden), and grandson David Ceraso; great-granddaughter Lily Karp; brother-in-law Edward Krasnow, sister-in-law Bernice Silverman; and many dear nieces and nephews. A graveside service took place on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Eintracht Cemetery, 22 Shepherd Street, Fairfield. For more information and share online condolences, visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.