What’s Happening

A calendar of events throughout Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts.

JULY 28 – JULY 31

Worcester, MA – Central Mass. Jewish Theatre Co. production of “Oasis” a play by Israeli playwright Amir Peter at JMAC BrickBox Theater; evening performances: July 28, 30 & 31 at 8 p.m.; matinees: July 29 & 31 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cmjtc.org; www.jmacworcester.org or at the Hanover Theater Box office or by calling 877-571-7469.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

New London, CT – “Jews & Brews,” July event, an ice-cream meetup at Michael’s Dairy at Mitchell College at 4:30 p.m., with optional dinner and drinks after. Jews & Brews is a social group for local Jews in their 20s and 30s; RSVP by July 27 on Facebook: Jews & Brews of Southeastern CT

Sherman, CT— The Third Annual Steve Bennett Memorial Comedy Night, presented by the JCC in Sherman, featuring some of the freshest comic voices on the stand-up stage. 7:30 p.m.; at the JCC in Sherman, 9 Rte 39S. For tickets and information: jccinsherman.org. $20/members; 425/non-members

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4

Old Saybrook, CT – PJ Library Splash Pad and Concert; splash pad at Kavanah Park in Old Saybrook at 5 p.m.; picnic and concert at Old Saybrook Town Green at 6:30 p.m., RSVP: Barbara Wolfe, (860) 442-8062 or pjlibrary@jfect.com

Southbury, CT—Love & Knishes presents: Daybreak, a pop rock cover duo who combine their musical talents with the latest digital music technology. 12 noon. Hosted by the Jewish Federation of Western CT at 444 Main St., N. For reservations or more information, visit jfed.net. $10.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

Springfield, MA – PJ Library presents a family-friendly Shabbat program featuring bounce houses, singing, and light refreshments. This family-friendly program will include fun Shabbat singing, jumping on bounce houses (ages 3+), chances to play on the playground, a light kosher supper including challah, grape juice, and adult beverages for adults ages 21+, and schmoozing and getting to know other families; 5-6 p.m., at Springfield JCC, 1160 Dickinson St. Presented by PJ Library Western Massachusetts and the Springfield JCC. Contact: Elise: ebarber@springifeldjcc.org or (413) 739-4715.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

Southbury, CT– Larry Garneau Quartet returns to the Federation for a celebration of the 53rd anniversary of the famous Woodstock Music and Art Fair that took place in 1969 in Bethel, N.Y. and is widely regarded as an pivotal moment in music history as well as a defining event for the counterculture generation. At 6 p.m. Jewish Federation of Western CT, 444 Main St., N. For tickets or more information, visit: jfed.net. $10

THROUGH MONDAY, AUGUST 15

Pittsfield, MA — The Berkshire Jewish Film Festival, all films virtual; for dates, times and film descriptions, visit www.berkshirejewishfilmfestival.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

West Hartford, CT – Descendants of Shoah Conference, sponsored by Voices of Hope, at Mandell JCC, 335 Bloomfield Ave., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; To register and for additional information about sessions, go to www.ctvoicesofhope.org or call (860) 470-5591.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Southbury, CT1pm. Author Marc Gellman will discuss his book, Seven Days of Shiva. Seized with grief at the loss of his beloved and vibrant wife, Barbara, after a thirty-year battle with breast cancer, Marc Gellman does the only thing he finds he can do. He starts telling stories. This unique memoir is much more than a tribute to a departed love. Their story shows how a cancer journey seamlessly entwines through a four decades-long love story. At 1 p.m. Jewish Federation of Western CT., 444 Main St, N. For more information, visit jfed.net.