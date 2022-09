Ruth Cohen, 88, died August 6. Born and raised in Worcester, Mass., lived in Shrewsbury, Mass., before moving to Eisenberg Assisted Living last year. She was predeceased by her husband Leonard H. Cohen. She is survived by her children, Steven M. Cohen and his wife Bela of Worcester, Mass., Marjorie E. Teig and her husband Lucien of Sudbury, Mass., and Amy L. Earley and her husband Joseph of Auburn; her grandchildren, Sara, Danielle, Jeffrey, Jessica, Leonard, and Jason; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob and Gavi.