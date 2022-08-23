Dr. Ronald J. Dorris, 92, of Worcester, Mass., died August 16. He was the husband of Carole (Reevman) Dorris. Born in New York City, he was the son of George and Beatrice (Kirshner) Dorris. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Gary Dorris and his wife wife,Diana Roth of Boulder, Colo., ; Patricia Dorris of Cambridge, Mass., Beth Dorris of Los Angeles, Calif., and Heidi Dorris and her husband Dan Howard of North Kingston, RI; and his grandchildren, Rachel, Jake, Alexander, Hannah and Mia.

