Joseph Glasser, 97, of West Hartford, formerly of Storrs, Conn., died August 6. He was predeceased by his wife Glenna (Marcus) Glasser. Born in Philadelphia, Penn., he was the son of Clara (Greenstein Glasser and the late Benjamin Glasser. He served with the 8th Air Force in World War ll as a navigator in the United States Army Air Corps and then during the Korean War, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He flew a total of 34 missions and was awarded the French Legion of Honor for a particular bombing mission helping the French take back a strong point held by Germans. He is survived by his daughter Ellen Bram and her husband Mark; his three grandchildren, Curtis, Justin, and Taylor. He was also predeceased by his daughter Felise, and his brother, Dr. Morris Glasser of Brookline, Mass.