Dorothy (Dori) Posner, 68, of Longmeadow, Mass., died August 18. Born in Springfield, Mass., she was the daughter of the late George and Ethel (Cohen) Posner. She is survived by her sisters, Ann (Stuart) Barowsky of Enfield, Conn., Bonnie (Robert) Mikesh of Longmeadow, Mass., Harriet (Alex) Samol of Springfield, Mass.; and Judy Posner Glenney of Longmeadow, Mass.; her nine nieces and nephews; and her 16 great-nieces and great-nephews.